Namibia: Geingob Looks Forward to Working With HH

President Hage Geingob yesterday said his administration looks forward to working with newly elected Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema. Hichilema soundly defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu by almost a million votes after polling over 2.8 million votes against Lungu's 1.8 million.

After initially indicating he may challenge the result, Lungu addressed the nation on Monday conceding defeat and saying, "based on the revelations issued at final results, I will comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transition of power." Geingob is his congratulatory message said: "On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Namibia, I wish to extend to you, the government and the people of the Republic of Zambia, fraternal and warm congratulations on your historic election as president of the Republic of Zambia."

He said the people of Zambia have unequivocally expressed their sovereign will through the ballot box by having bestowed the United Party of National Development (UPND) under Hichilema's leadership, a strong mandate to steer their country towards further development, progress and prosperity.

"While wishing Your Excellency good health, strength and wisdom in carrying out your mandate, I look forward to working closely with Your Excellency, to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation as well as advancing our regional development agenda, to uplift the living standards of our peoples and countries," Geingob said.

Also congratulating Hichilema, the Landless People's Movement (LPM) said through true participatory democracy and respect for the rule of law, Zambian citizens made their call for change to be heard through the ballot box. "On behalf of its structures and supporters, the LPM extends its profound congratulations to the leader of the UPND, and president-elect.

"President-elect Hakainde Hichilema's landslide victory and Mr Lungu's official concede of defeat transcends the Republic of Zambia into a new dawn," the party said. LPM commended Zambia's countrymen and women, the youth of UPND in particular for standing firm throughout the demand for a drastic change in their country's political landscape. This third peaceful transition of power since the independence of Zambia 57 years ago, is indeed a milestone in African politics, said the LPM.