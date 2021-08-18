South Africa: Royal AM Finally Make It Into the Premiership After PSL Confirms Bloem Celtic Purchase

analysis

Royal AM are in the DStv Premiership for the new season after buying the status of cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic. Royal had been in and out of the courts, fighting for a place in the top flight.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that it has vetted the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM, bringing to an end the existence of the much-loved Free State team.

The PSL explained that the club previously known as Bloemfontein Celtic will participate in the DStv Premiership as Royal AM in the upcoming 2021/2022 league season, with its home venue being the Chatsworth stadium.

Furthermore, the club previously known as Royal AM will participate in the GladAfrica Championship as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), with its home venue at Thohoyandou stadium.

"We must consider two things: the issue of the insolvency of the club, the risk of insolvency. If somebody says, 'I cannot afford', what do you do?" PSL chairman Irvin Khoza told a media briefing, explaining how Celtic was sold.

The hierarchy of the Bloemfontein-based outfit had struggled to keep up with the financial demands of running a football club. Time and again, there were rumours that its owner for seven years, Max Tshabalala,...