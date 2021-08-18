South Africa: Royal AM Finally Make It Into the Premiership After PSL Confirms Bloem Celtic Purchase

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Royal AM are in the DStv Premiership for the new season after buying the status of cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic. Royal had been in and out of the courts, fighting for a place in the top flight.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that it has vetted the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM, bringing to an end the existence of the much-loved Free State team.

The PSL explained that the club previously known as Bloemfontein Celtic will participate in the DStv Premiership as Royal AM in the upcoming 2021/2022 league season, with its home venue being the Chatsworth stadium.

Furthermore, the club previously known as Royal AM will participate in the GladAfrica Championship as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), with its home venue at Thohoyandou stadium.

"We must consider two things: the issue of the insolvency of the club, the risk of insolvency. If somebody says, 'I cannot afford', what do you do?" PSL chairman Irvin Khoza told a media briefing, explaining how Celtic was sold.

The hierarchy of the Bloemfontein-based outfit had struggled to keep up with the financial demands of running a football club. Time and again, there were rumours that its owner for seven years, Max Tshabalala,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X