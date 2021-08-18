South Africa: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle - Zondo Evidence Strips Bare the Great Ramaphosa Myth

opinion

In the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence before the Zondo Commission, the genie is out of the bottle, and now all South Africa knows it: he chaired the ANC deployment committee that captured our state, refused to act against corruption to protect his own position, and put the interests of the ANC above those of the South African people.

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 was a moment of truth for South Africa's constitutional democracy. It was on this day that the myths that Ramaphosa had so painstakingly constructed around himself over the past decades came tumbling down all at once. The political consequences of the busting of the great Ramaphosa myth will be felt by us all for a long time.

In the decades before becoming President, Ramaphosa carefully cultivated a series of myths about himself in the public mind. First came the great negotiator. Then the brilliant businessman. And finally, at precisely the right moment to best suit his ambition for power, came the myth of the great anti-corruption governor. Key to the success of the Ramaphosa myth was the fact that he rarely, if ever, took firm positions on any issue. Instead, throughout his career, Ramaphosa has relied...