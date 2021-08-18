South Africa: Water Woes - We Need to Plan Now for a Secure Distribution and Supply Future in Johannesburg

opinion

For Johannesburg to be the home of choice for current and future residents, we need to make sure that there is enough water for everyone. Water outages and roaming water tankers cannot become the new normal -- we need to make sure that all residents have access to clean running water at all times.

Previously, we have pointed out the need to address the R200-billion backlog in investment in our crumbling road, power, and water networks. However, in this article, I would like to address the issue of supply that will determine whether Johannesburg will have a water-secure future.

Just as Eskom supplies our city with bulk electricity, Rand Water supplies Johannesburg, Tshwane, and a number of other towns in Gauteng. They use the Vaal River system from as far afield as Sterkfontein Dam and the Lesotho Highlands Water Project from Katse Dam for their supply.

Joburg Water is the local distributor of water and also looks after our sewage system. On the water supply side, they have over 12,000km of pipes, several reservoirs, and a huge number of valves and water meters to look after. The sewerage system consists of over 11,000km of pipes and five wastewater treatment plants....