Namibia: Amukwiyu in China to Study Political Science

Oshikoto Swapo coordinator Armas Amukwiyu is now in China pursuing a course in political science, which he says will enhance his knowledge and capabilities.

Amukwiyu left on Sunday for China and will be studying at Peking University. "I will return in mid-December and, thereafter, I will be doing distance learning," he told New Era. "So, I am on study leave, of which any employee is entitled to. There should be nothing wrong with that. It also has nothing to do with my official duties."

Some felt Amukwiyu left at a crucial point when the party is looking forward to the 2022 congress, saying there is a lot that needs to be done in terms of preparation for the elective congress.

"For the time being, the office is open and running smoothly, headed by a capable team of the regional mobiliser Sarah Shikokola, assisted by leaders assigned to the region such as Frans Kapofi as well as Penda Ya Ndakolo. As we speak, the officials are busy on the ground recruiting new members to broaden our base," said Amukwiyu, who was speaking from China yesterday.