Tunisia: Coronavirus - Tunisia Reports Second-Highest Number of Deaths in Africa

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has the second-highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in Africa after No.1 South Africa, it emerged from the latest update by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa based on data collected on August 15.

South Africa is on top of the list with 77,440 deaths followed by Tunisia (21,905 deaths) and Egypt (16,625 deaths).

Tunisia is leading the Maghreb region in the number of deaths, followed by Egypt and Morocco (11,119 deaths), Algeria (4,830 deaths), Libya (3,933 deaths) and Mauritania (645 deaths), the same source said.

The update, released Tuesday, showed the number of COVID-19 infections in Africa hit 7.300 million, including 184,000 deaths and 6.4 million recoveries.

The pace of vaccination accelerated in Tunisia with two intensive vaccination days held on August 8 and 15. This helped vaccinate over 551,000 people and around 600,000 others, respectively.

The total number of vaccines administered so far reached 4, 690,000, including 3, 406,000 first shots and nearly 1,284,000 second doses.

The number of fully vaccinated people rose to 1, 843,000 by August 15, including 288,000 with one-dose J&J/Janssen Vaccine.