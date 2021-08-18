Tunisia: Coronavirus - Tunisia Reports Second-Highest Number of Deaths in Africa

18 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has the second-highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in Africa after No.1 South Africa, it emerged from the latest update by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa based on data collected on August 15.

South Africa is on top of the list with 77,440 deaths followed by Tunisia (21,905 deaths) and Egypt (16,625 deaths).

Tunisia is leading the Maghreb region in the number of deaths, followed by Egypt and Morocco (11,119 deaths), Algeria (4,830 deaths), Libya (3,933 deaths) and Mauritania (645 deaths), the same source said.

The update, released Tuesday, showed the number of COVID-19 infections in Africa hit 7.300 million, including 184,000 deaths and 6.4 million recoveries.

The pace of vaccination accelerated in Tunisia with two intensive vaccination days held on August 8 and 15. This helped vaccinate over 551,000 people and around 600,000 others, respectively.

The total number of vaccines administered so far reached 4, 690,000, including 3, 406,000 first shots and nearly 1,284,000 second doses.

The number of fully vaccinated people rose to 1, 843,000 by August 15, including 288,000 with one-dose J&J/Janssen Vaccine.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X