Nigeria Wins First Gold Medal At World U-20 Athletics Championships

The Gold was won in the Mixed Relay event.

Team Nigeria's quartet of Chidera Johnson Nnamani, Deborah Oke, Imaobong Nse-Uko, and Bamdiele Ajayi have just won the country's first gold medal at the ongoing World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The quarter set a Championship Record of 3:19.70 to win the Gold in the Mixed 4x400m relay.

Poland, with a time of 3:19.80, finished second behind Nigeria while India settled for bronze after returning a time of 3:20.60.

The Mixed Relays is one of the most recent events added to the athletics sports and Nigeria is already up to speed in competing for honours in the unique event.

The first champions of #WorldAthleticsU20 are crowned! 👑

After setting a championship record in the heats this morning, Nigeria's Mixed 4x400m Relay smashes it again and takes the title in 3:19.70!

Johnson Nnamani

Imaobong Nse Uko

Opeyemi Deborah Oke

Bamidele Ajayi

Congrats🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/R3BG99MgNA

- World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 18, 2021

Nigeria also qualified for the Mixed Relays at the recent Tokyo Olympics where it set a new African record even though the team failed to make the final or win a medal.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is looking good for another medal in the men's 100m event where Godson Brume is through to the final.

Brume ran the second fastest time overall to win Heat 3 of the men's 100m semifinal in a time of 10.22s.

Cuba's Shanier Montoya (2nd) ran a Personal Best time of 10.29s but Brume will fancy his chances for a medal going into Thursday's final.