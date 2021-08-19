Nigeria: 1 Killed, 22 Houses Burnt in Latest Kaduna Attack

18 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ahmed Ali

One person has been reported killed and 22 houses burnt in the latest attack on Manyi Shishok village on Tuesday night.

The village is near Takanai in Gidan Zaki district of Atyap chiefdom, Zango Kataf council area, Kaduna.

It is the latest in a string of attacks which began since Sunday.

Chairman, Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee, John Bala Gora, said the assailants launched the attack around 9pm on Tuesday.

The assailants are yet to be identified.

While describing the incident as sad and unwarranted, Gora appealed to security operatives to put more efforts at containing the security challenges bedeviling the area.

