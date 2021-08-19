Nigeria: Pupils Abducted As Bandits Break Into Islamic School in Katsina

Bandits have abducted Islamiyya school pupils and one teacher in Sakkai village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims were abducted while attending evening lesson within the school premises.

Details of the incident are still sketchy.

The whereabouts of the victims are not known as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed when bandits attacked Batsari town, headquarters of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina.

A resident of Batsari told our reporter that one of the victims, who happened to be his aunt, died of cardiac arrest due to the fear of gunshots by the bandits.

He said the other two died from stray bullets.

"By the time the bandits came to Batsari, we learnt that the security men were at Dankar village which was surrounded by bandits," he said.

He added that eight persons were abducted by the gunmen during the attack.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, said he had to contact DPO Batsari for confirmation, but could not comment on the Faskari incident as military is in charge of the area.