Nigeria: Pupils Abducted As Bandits Break Into Islamic School in Katsina

18 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibarhim

Bandits have abducted Islamiyya school pupils and one teacher in Sakkai village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims were abducted while attending evening lesson within the school premises.

Details of the incident are still sketchy.

The whereabouts of the victims are not known as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed when bandits attacked Batsari town, headquarters of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina.

A resident of Batsari told our reporter that one of the victims, who happened to be his aunt, died of cardiac arrest due to the fear of gunshots by the bandits.

He said the other two died from stray bullets.

"By the time the bandits came to Batsari, we learnt that the security men were at Dankar village which was surrounded by bandits," he said.

He added that eight persons were abducted by the gunmen during the attack.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, said he had to contact DPO Batsari for confirmation, but could not comment on the Faskari incident as military is in charge of the area.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X