Nigeria: Tension As Armed 'Preachers' Engage Bandits in Zamfara

Gusau — There is currently tension in parts of Dansadau Emirate of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State as a result of the activities of an armed group that has been confronting bandits.

Members of the group were spotted on motorbikes at Dandalla community last Friday.

Dandalla is a community located 15 kilometres south of Dansadau town.

Farther south of the community lies a forest straddling Birnin Gwari axis of neighbouring Kaduna State.

Members of the group, who wore long beards, performed their Jumat prayer separately and after that, they began preaching to the bandits to stop attacking communities.

They said instead of attacking peasant farmers and stopping them from working on their farmlands, they should hold their guns against government officials, credible sources told our correspondent.

The Wazirin Dansadau, Alhaji Mustapha Umar, told Daily Trust that a resident of the community confirmed the development to him.

"It is true the armed men came to the community. There is a fear in the minds of the residents that they might be motivated by the Boko Haram ideology."

Allah Mustapha, who was once kidnapped by the gunmen but released after ransom was paid, said one of the group members was shot by a bandit after he preached to them.

"The killing of the member of the group sparked a deadly fight between them, with many of the bandits killed. Even the bandits themselves are frightened by the activities of this armed group in the forest and this is what I learnt from their conversation when I was under their captivity," he said.

Communities, especially in the south, east and west of Dansadau town have been held under siege by criminals for many years.

The bandits are asserting their control on the residents and are the ones adjudicating between people whenever there is any dispute.