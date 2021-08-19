Nigeria: BBNaija - Why I Don't Like Angel, Maria Tells Big Brother

The current Head of House in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, Maria has stated why she doesn't like fellow housemate, Angel.

Maria, in her diary session with Big Brother said accused Angel of making advance to Micheal who's believed to be a love interest of another housemate, JackieB.

She said, "She's not even a threat whatsoever but like it's just this character thing about her that's obvious, you do know that Micheal and Jackie B were not an item but they liked each other and she marked him in the first three hours that he got here and obviously now Angel who has used her "superpowers" or whatever it is, acting silly about it because obviously Jackie B was honest with me or rather confided in me with certain things because Jackie B and Angel are kinda like 5 &6 prior to all of this so obviously she tells Angel things and yet Angel had the nerves.

"I mean it's like girl code, not just girl code but respect and she had the nerves to tell Jackie that she thinks Micheal is super hot, cute and also my type, I really like him and it's just so weird that a girl you call your friend tells you that she's into this guy. Angel tried so many ways to cook for him, feed him and when we do "truth or dare", I watch her and she wants to pick Micheal.

Angel has made it so obvious that she's into him and now it has caused Micheal and Jackie to not really be together. She also did the same thing with Emmanuel even though she's not 5&6 with Liquorose, she literally has no respect when it comes to people coupling up and it really pisses me off.

"I hate that character flaw and it makes me see her different, I don't want to be close to her but I'm faking it. I don't like Angel, it's not like a personal thing but I don't like her character but every other thing about her, whatever she has been through, I do feel for her but she doesn't make it easy for herself either. She gives me that "girl next door vibe" , she's not trustworthy and that's my opinion and thats what I wanted to say." she said.