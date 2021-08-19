Nigeria: Despite Curfew, Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Six in Fresh Plateau Attacks

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders have again attacked Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing five persons, despite the curfew.

Plateau state government had imposed curfew on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa LGAs. But the assailants attacked Tafi-Gana village on Tuesday night where they killed their victims while asleep.

In another attack in Dong village, the gunmen killed a resident, a leader of the community, Danjuma Auta, confirmed this to THISDAY.

National President of the Irigwe Development Association, Mr. Ezekiel Bini, confirmed the killings on Wednesday, adding that the whereabouts of four other persons have remained unknown after the attack.

He said, "Yes, it is true that five persons have been killed in fresh attack on us; we are now on our way to meet the governor over the continued killings in our communities of Bassa, despite the curfew by the state government.

"They were killed right in their homes. Their corpses have just been deposited at the mortuary. Aside the five persons, four others have been missing.

The Military Information Officer of the Special Task Force (STF), Major Ishaku Takwa, could not be reached to respond to the recent killings.