Nigeria: We Won't Rest Until We Regulate Social Media - Govt

18 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government has said it would not rest until social media is regulated, noting that nobody will survive otherwise.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, sounded the note of warning in an interview with newsmen in Washington, United States of America, USA, on Wednesday.

At the interview, he also denied reports that he "sneaked out of Nigeria to meet with Twitter executives" in the US, describing same as fake news.

Recall that the Federal Government suspended the microblogging and social networking platform, Twitter.

Denying the reports of a clandestine meeting with Twitter executives on Wednesday, Lai Mohammed said his official visit to the U.S. had nothing to do with the microblogging and social networking platform.

Mohammed said he was in the U.S. to meet with international media organisations and think-tanks on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and efforts made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.

His words: "When you talk about fake news and its danger, we need to take it seriously and I am happy that the entire world is now seeing what we saw more than two years ago.

"I can assure you that we will not rest until we regulate the social media, otherwise, nobody will survive it," he said.

The minister reiterated the position that the Federal Government suspended Twitter operation in the country not because it deleted the tweet by the President as being propagated in some section of the media.

He said the operation of the microblogging medium was suspended because of its persistent use of its platform for activities that were capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.

He also underscored the need for the organisation to register as a business entity and obtain licence from the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to carry out its activities.

Mohammed said the engagement between Twitter and the Federal Government on how to resolve the issue of the ban had reached an advanced stage.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X