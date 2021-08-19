Kenya: Simiyu, Kiprotich Draw Lessons After Elimination From World U-20

Kenya's 100m sprinter Sylvester Simiyu might have failed in his quest to reach the final in his specialty, but he is determined to be at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simiyu, who wants to emulate his Idol Ferdinand Omanyala, who is fresh from Tokyo Olympics Games and set a National Record time of 9.86 seconds in Europe last weekend, clocked personal best 10.66 in the heats on Wednesday at Kasarani.

That saw Simiyu settle fifth in the sixth heat hence failing to qualify for the semi-finals as Bryan level from Jamaican cracked 10.43 to win the heat, beating Hungarian Dominic Illovszky to second place in 10.51.

"I am happy to have clocked my personal best and this gives me a launching pad to a brighter future in sprints," said Simiyu, who said that he looks up to Omanyala for inspiration.

"His record breaking feat and just reaching the Tokyo Olympics semi-final is simply inspiring. I know with good training I am going to do well. I want to also run below 10 seconds soon," said Simiyu, who is looking forward to double up in 200m on Friday.

Letsile Tebogo from Botswana cracked a National Record time of 10.22sec to win the third heat with the fastest qualifying time, beating Tarsis Orogot from Uganda in 10.48.

South Africa's Banjamin Richardson returned the second best qualifying time of 10.28 in winning the fourth heat as Nigerian Godson Oke won the first heat in 10.35, the third fastest qualifying time.

Cuban Shainer Montoya won the second heat in 10.40.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elsewhere, Kenya's shot put thrower Dominic Kiprotich could only draw lessons after he failed to reach the men's final, finishing 10th in Group "Ä" qualification.

Kiprotich could only manage 13.80m, which didn't go well with him as Cuban Juan Carley Vazquez Gomez won with a throw of 19.65m, beating Yauheni Bryhi from Belarus in 19.28.

"It wasn't a good performance considering that my target was to improve on my personal best of 15.67, "said Kiprotich, but hastened that his first experience in an international event came with good lessons.

"I have seen what my rivals were doing with good rotation techniques. I think I should improve if I get a coach," said Kiprotich, the East Africa Games champion.

Kiprotich said he took up the sport after drawing inspiration from shot put thrower Nelson Yegon, who joined Kenya Defence Forces because of the game.

"However, what we lack most in this country and the facilities and continuity. A lot of talent is going to the drain for lack of follow up and development," said Kiprotich.