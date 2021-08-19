Kenya: Ethiopians Destroy the Field to Grab Gold and Silver At Kasarani

18 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich & Ayumba Ayodi

Ethiopians Tadese Worku and Ali Abdilmana destroyed the field for a 1-2 sweep in men's 3,000m on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

The Ethiopians led from start to finish, with Worku chalking a Championship Record time of seven minutes and 42.00 seconds as Abdilmana went for silver in a personal best of 7:44.55.

Kenya had little to offer with their representatives Daniel Kinyanjui and Bernard Yegon jogging through for seventh and ninth in 8:09.40 and 8:12.96 respectively.

Eritrean Habtom Samuel snatched bronze in a personal best of 7:52.69.

This was the first time the men's 3,000m featured at the world junior event, having replaced the 10,000m.

"Things didn't go as we had planned. We didn't want to pace but stay behind the leading pack then take off the last two laps," said Kinyanjui, who was quick to say that they will bounce back in future.

Yegon said that the weather affected him. "My legs just couldn't move... my body failed to react," said Yegon, who wished his teammates best of luck in the remaining races.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X