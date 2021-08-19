Kenya: Ethiopians Destroy the Field to Grab Gold and Silver At Kasarani

Ethiopians Tadese Worku and Ali Abdilmana destroyed the field for a 1-2 sweep in men's 3,000m on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

The Ethiopians led from start to finish, with Worku chalking a Championship Record time of seven minutes and 42.00 seconds as Abdilmana went for silver in a personal best of 7:44.55.

Kenya had little to offer with their representatives Daniel Kinyanjui and Bernard Yegon jogging through for seventh and ninth in 8:09.40 and 8:12.96 respectively.

Eritrean Habtom Samuel snatched bronze in a personal best of 7:52.69.

This was the first time the men's 3,000m featured at the world junior event, having replaced the 10,000m.

"Things didn't go as we had planned. We didn't want to pace but stay behind the leading pack then take off the last two laps," said Kinyanjui, who was quick to say that they will bounce back in future.

Yegon said that the weather affected him. "My legs just couldn't move... my body failed to react," said Yegon, who wished his teammates best of luck in the remaining races.