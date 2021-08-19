Kenya: World U20 Championships - Nigeria Claim Gold in Mixed Relays

Nigeria claimed the first victory at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Wednesday when Bamidele Ajayi anchored their 4x400m mixed relay team to victory at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Ajayi overtook Patryk Grzegorzewicz at the home straight to power Nigeria to a Championship record victory in 3 minutes and 19.70 seconds.

Perhaps inspired by their senior team's victory in the same event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Poland settled for silver in 3:19.80 as India claimed a surprise bronze in 3:20.60.

Kenya had earlier on been disqualified for lane infringement in the morning despite finishing second in their heat to qualify for the final.

Earlier in the afternoon, Beatrice Masilingi from Namibia and Jamaican Tina Clayton set up an explosive women's 100m final when they won their respective semi-finals.

Clayton, who is hoping to succeed Brianna Williams, who won the event in 2018, clocked 11.34seconds to win the first semi, beating Serbian Ivana Ilic to second place in 11.50.

Masilingi, who finished fifth in 200m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games, won the second semi in 11.35, seeing off Melissa Gutschmidt from Switzerland in 11.50.

Nigeria's Praise Ofoku timed 11.57 to win the third semi. Favourite Letsile Tebogo from Botswana for the second time broke his country's National Record in under-20, clocking 10.11 to win the first heat, setting up a final clash with Nigerian Godsen Oke, who won the third semi in 10.22.

Ali Anwar Ali from Oman won the second semi in 10.27 to also make the final. The women and men's finals are due Thursday at 5.30pm and 5.50pm respectively.