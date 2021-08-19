Kenya Begins Hunt for Elusive Medals in Sprints, Field Events

Kenya wants to leave an imprint in sprints events at the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Agnes Mutindi begins the country's hunt for sprints glory when she lines up in the 400 metres hurdles race Thursday at 9am.

With a personal best of one minute 02.97 seconds, Mutindi will be up against a competitive field.

The fastest competitor in the race is Jamaica's Garriel White, who has a personal best time of 57.28, her compatriots Moseiha Bridgen (58.62) and Daena Dyer (58.82).

Others athletes in the same race are South Africans Charlize Eilerd (59.77) and Jada Van Standen (59.05), Nigeria's Sarah Ochigbo and Denmark's Martha Rasmussen (58.10).

In the men's category, Peter Kithome and Allocius Kipng'etich will represent Kenya from 9.25am. The athletes each said that they are looking to make the next round.

Kithome, who trains in Machakos County, is optimistic that he will make the final and win a medal.

"The race will be competitive, but I have trained well. My target is to compete all the way to the final. The championship is happening at home and we need to impress our fans," said Kithome.

Inspired by the late Nicholas Bett, Kipng'etich has set his eyes on the prize.

"The race will be tough but since we are competing on home ground, I want to do well just like the late Bett who won the World Athletics Championships title in Beijing, China, 2015," said Kipng'etich.

A Kenyan will also be in action in the women's javelin throw final where 14 athletes from 12 countries will be eyeing medals.

Martha Musai, the sole representative from Kenya having thrown her best of 50.41 metres, will be facing stiff competition from Greece's Elina Tzengko who tops in the start list having thrown 63.96m.

Others are Cuba's Yiselena Ballar Rojas (60.84m), Finland's Anni-Linnea Alanen (59.52m), and Turkey's Esra Turkmen (55.98m).

In the women's discus throw final, Linda Kageha who has best throw of 38.17m, will fly Kenya's flag Thurday afternoon. Her biggest challengers are Authorised Neutral Athlete Violetta Ignatyeva (62.54m) and Despoina Areti Filippdou (55.12m).

Kageha told Nation Sport that she is confident after improving her performance.

"After the trials, my coaches in camp gave me tips to improve. I have thrown up to more than 50m compared to when I competed in the trials. Exercising in the gymnasium and practising my throwing technique have helped a lot," said Kageha.

The youths are using the championships as a stepping stone to the senior events where a good number will be participating in during the next edition of World Championships in Oregon, USA next year and the Olympic Games in 2024 in Paris.