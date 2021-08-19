Kenya: Blow to Uhuru As Court Rules Ban On Public Gatherings Unlawful

The High Court has quashed directives given by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) banning public gatherings and political rallies in the country in order to combat the spread of Covid-19, dealing another blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

In his ruling issued Wednesday, Justice Anthony Mrima said that the directives by NSAC prohibiting public gatherings, meeting and processions in the name of combating the spread of Covid-19 and containing the weaponisation of public gatherings are unlawful and unconstitutional.

He added that the directives violate the Constitution for directing law enforcement officers on how to discharge their duties.

The judge also prohibited the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai or his officers from enforcing the directives issued by the NSAC on October 7, 2020 and ratified by the Cabinet the following day.

Part of the directives required convenors or any person intending to hold a public meeting or a procession to notify the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of such intent, at least three days in advance but not more than 14 days before the proposed date of the public meeting or procession.

Directives unlawful

But in a 65-page judgment, the court said the directives are unlawful and unconstitutional for directing the law enforcement officers on how to discharge their duties.

"I have carefully scrutinised the statement issued by the NSAC and ratified by the Cabinet. The statement is conspicuous that it directed the law enforcement officers (who is the National Police Service) to investigate particular offence or offences and also to enforce the law against the particular person or persons," said justice Mrima.

The petition was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), which argued that the directives breached citizens' right to assemble. LSK stated that the directives were being used discriminatively and selectively to suppress divergent political opinions.

The judge further ruled that NSAC is not a State organ and is not a creation of any statute.

However, he said going by the description of who a 'person' is under Article 260 of the Constitution, NSAC qualifies to be described as a 'person' and is within the administrative structure of the national executive.

The quashed directives also required any person attending a public meeting or procession to report to the relevant authority incidents of hate speech, incitement to violence, ethnic contempt or any other offence.

Attendants and participants were also required not to abuse, exclude, demean, stereotype or profile other people as well as not to propagate insurgency and socio-economic hostility among and between Kenyans.

Speakers in the public meetings were supposed to be bound by the legal penalties and obligations set out in Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, Which provisions bar speeches, utterances and messages that contain offensive words or incitement.