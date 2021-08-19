Ethiopia: Kenya, Ethiopia Renew Rivalry in 5000m Race

It was a spectacle when Edward Zakayo and Stanley Waithaka ended Ethiopia's reign in 5,000m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

Zakayo and Waithaka exacted revenge on defending champion Selemon Barega after claiming a 1-2 finish feat, handing Kenya its first title since David Bett's victory in 2010 Moncton, Canada.

Ethiopia had dominated in three editions, 2012 Barcelona (Muktar Idris), 2014 Eugene (Yomif Kejelcha) and 2016 Bydgoszcz (Selemon Barega).

With the delayed 2020 edition making its way to Nairobi this year, and with Africa staging the event for the first time, can Levy Kibet and Benson Kiplagat live up to the billing?

It goes without saying that the men's 12.5-lap race that goes down at 4.30pm Thursday will be another supremacy battle between Kenya and Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's Addisu Yihune goes into the race with the fastest time, having narrowly missed out on Olympic qualification when finishing a close fourth at the Ethiopian trials in Hengelo in June, ina personal best 12:58.99. He will partner with Mebrahtu Werkineh (13:41.92).

Eritrea's Samuel Habtom Keleta is the second fastest in the field, having clocked a personal best 13:23.15 during the Ethiopian trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games in Hengelo.

"We have tried to polish our speed in the last lap and it looks good. I reckon that we will be facing tough opponents especially from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Uganda, but we are up to the task, "said Kibet, a form three student at Kosirai High School, Nandi.

Kibet has a personal best 13:26.11 from his victory at the Kenyan trials, while Kiplangát has his lifetime best of 13:40.41.

Kiplang'at, who trains in Kuresoi, Nakuru County with the likes of 2017 World marathon champion, Geoffrey Kirui, said that there is a possibility of another sweep if they work as a team.

"I really want to win a medal for Kenya especially after my quest for the Africa Cross Championships in Lome, Togo failed due to the coronavirus," said Kiplangát.

Besides the men's 5,000m race, Kenya hopes to win their first title in women's 3,000m at 5pm since Mercy Chebwogen's exploits in 2012 Barcelona, Spain.

All eyes will be on Zenah Jemutai, who finished fifth during the 2018 event in Tampere and Japan-based Teresia Muthoni.

Jemutai and Muthoni both ran under nine minutes during the national trials, making them favourites ahead of the battle.

Muthoni was the quickest with 8:51.69 posted at the Kenyan trials in early July where Jemutai clocked 8:55.75.

Their biggest challenge will perhaps come from Uganda's Prisca Chesang, who won the Ugandan trials in 9:04.15 in May and represented her country in the 5,000m race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya also starts its men's 1,500m and 800m titles defence with the women out to recapture the 800m title that Margaret Nyairera won last in 2014 Eugene.

Women and men's 800m first round races are at 10.05am and 10.50am respectively, while the men's 1,500m first round goes down at 3.40pm.

Vincent Keter (3:35.21) and Kamar Etiang (3:33.02) have the honour of safeguarding Kenya's men's 1,500m dominance.

The country has won the event in the last three editions- Jonathan Sawe (2014), Kumari Taki (2016) and George Manangói (2018).

The Kenyans need to look out for the Ethiopian duo of Melkeneh Azeze and Wegene Addisu, who have run 3:33.74 and 3:34.21 respectively this year.

Kenya too has won the last three editions in men's 800m through Alfred Kipketer, Kipyegon Bett and Solomon Lekuta respectively.

It's a feat Noah Kibet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi are out to protect.

"I took a shot at the Tokyo Olympic Games but fell short. However, I am glad to have made it at the World junior event. We have no choice but to retain the title at home ground," said Keter, who thanked Tokyo Olympic 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot for good guidance.

"Running for Kenya on an international platform is a great chance for me," Etiang said. "This is an opportunity I will exploit to the maximum and win gold for Kenya."