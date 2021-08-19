Nigeria/Mali: Super Falcons Paired With Morocco and Mali in Aisha Buhari Cup Group A

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn against Morocco and Mali in Group A of the Six nations Aisha Buhari Women's Invitational football tournament which is to be held from September 13 to 21 in Lagos.

Nigeria and Morocco will square up in the opening match of the tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan on Monday, September 13.

The draw ceremony which was held yesterday at the Australia Hall of the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island was preceded by a press conference, where Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi outlined the objectives of the tournament.

He said the tournament will galvanize the critical sectors of the country to support the women's game better in view of the abundance of talent in the country as well as promote and project what Her Excellency, the First Lady, Dr Aisha Buhari is doing with her Future Assured Programme.

Akinwunmi noted that the tourney will highlight the several opportunities and possibilities embedded in women's football; showcase Lagos State and further project Nigeria's immense talent in women's football, the good attitude of Nigerians and the organizational skill of Nigerians.

Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Toyin Gafaar Bolowotan assured that the Lagos State Government will offer all the necessary support to enable a hitch-free tournament.

A member of the LOC representing the First Lady, Dr Wole Aboderin appreciated the President of Nigeria Football Federation and the LOC, saying the tournament provides another window to meaningfully impact the life of the girl-child.

Meanwhile, the draw conducted by Director of Organization and Chairman of Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) Ms Aisha Falode pitted Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa in Group B.