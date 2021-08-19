Kenya: Mathare United Survive Hangman's Noose As Stima Is Relegated to NSL

Nairobi — Mathare United have survived the FKF Premier League relegation axe after beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at the Ruaraka Complex on Wednesday while Western Stima have officially joined Zoo Kericho in the relegation zone after losing by a solitary goal to Wazito FC away in Thika.

The results from the midweek matches mean that with one match to go, Stima are on 22 points, four behind Vihiga United who beat Kakamega Homeboyz 3-1 to move into the play-off zone.

Mathare moved to 27 points at 15th slot, one above Vihiga United and will now need to win their last match to ensure they are not subjected to the play-off zone in case Vihiga win their final game.

In Ruaraka, John Mwangi scored the solitary goal for the Slum Boys as they beat the soldiers to ease their fear of the chop.

Mwangi finished off from close range after breaking into the Ulinzi box in the ninth minute of the game. They should have doubled their tally minutes later when Daniel Otieno's freekick curled beyond the wall but ran against the crossbar.

The forward also had another looping volley come off the bar while Clifford Alwanga's call for a penalty from the rebound were shushed by the referee.

Mathare had to finish the match with 10 men after Alphonce Ndonye was sent off in the 65th minute following a second bookable offence.

Elsewhere, Stima who needed a victory at all cost to keep their survival chances alive were beaten by Wazito courtesy of Eric Otieno's 76th minute goal.

Meanwhile, Tusker FC are now just a point away from clinching the FKF-PL title after playing to a 0-0 draw with Nzoia Sugar while second placed KCB drew 1-1 with AFC Leopards in Thika.

The two results mean that the status quo on top of the table is retained with Tusker maintaining a three-point gap. Even if Tusker lose and KCB win by a margin of six goals of less, the brewers will still be crowned champions.

Samuel Mwangi had opened the scoring for the bankers in the 23rd minute with a neat low finish when a loose ball landed on his path unmarked. With the result this way and Tusker drawing away to Nzoia, the bankers were pushing the gap to just a two-point game.

However, they could not hold on for long as Elvis Rupia drew Leopards back level with a well taken volley in the 73rd minute of the game for his 17th goal of the season.