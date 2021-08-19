Nigeria: 5,000 Young Persons Die Daily From Accidents, Maternal Injuries - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has claimed that about 5,000 young people in the world die everyday as a result of injuries from road accidents, violence, self-harm and maternal conditions.

According to WHO, injuries from road accidents, violence, self harm, maternal conditions were the leading causes of deaths among adolescents and young adults.

The report on the alarming rate of casualties among young persons due to preventable deaths, came on the heals of the flag-off of a conference by the Society for Adolescent and Young People's Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), in collaboration with its partners on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, President of SAYPHIN and Vice President Sub-Saharan Africa for the International Association for Adolescent Health (IAAH), Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said the conference was long overdue as Africa was the only region in the world that was yet to hold this type of conference on adolescent health, which he said was the future of the continent.

"Our investment in Africa has been the lowest in the world compared to other regions.Investment in young people's health produces high yields leading to healthier young people and society, reduction in adult deaths, because two-thirds of preventable deaths in adults happens as a result of health risk behaviours initiated during adolescence and also, it is an investment in the next generation."

"It is imperative that we come together and chart the way forward. Hence, the need for this conference," Fatusi said.

Themed, "Fulfilling Promises: Optimizing investment in Adolescent in Africa" SAYPHIN Secretary General, Adesola Olumide, who spoke on the role the association has played in advancing the adolescent agenda in Nigeria, said the objectives of the conference was to bring together stakeholders, which included the academia, international partners, civil society organisations and the media to facilitate the co-creation of a future that promotes the health and wellbeing of young people.

He also said the event would provide a platform for stakeholders, who have invested in adolescents and young people's development in Africa to forge strategic alliances.

The sub-themes of the 4-day conference were gender and violence, covid-19, health and development of young people, young people and non communicable diseases, sexual and reproductive health and rights, education and capacity building and economic wellbeing, youth involvement and empowerment, diversity, inclusivity and equality for young people, among others.

Country Director of Pathfinder International, Dr. Amina Dorayi, advocated increased investment in young people's health in Nigeria and Africa to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create an egalitarian society that works for all.

According to her, "young people are the reservoir of talents and the hope we have for the future of this country and the continent at large. Meeting the needs of adolescent really entails adopting a panoramic approach, because of the wide spectrum of their needs.

"Government, taking the driver seat, also needs the support of different individuals and organisations including the academia, NGOs, private sector and the young people themselves because there is nothing for them without them".

A 13-year-old Ene Naomi Okpe, Girls Advocate at SWAG initiative, talked about living in Nigeria as a young person by highlighting the challenges and consequences of paying less attention to the various needs of young people.

She enjoined the media to step up awareness programmes to help amplify the prospect of investment in young people's health.

Other partners at the conference, who also lent their voices included, the Assistant Representative UNFPA, Mr. Adonsi Osaretin, and the Director and Head of Gender, Adolescents, School Health and Elderly (GASHE) division, Department of Family Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Chris Ugboko.

The association said recommendations adopted at the conference was intended to guide Nigeria and Africa in addressing adolescent health and development challenges.