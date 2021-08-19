Ghana Seeks Nigeria's Collaboration On Parliamentary Reforms

19 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Ghanaian government has engaged the Nigerian legislative authorities to enable it to reform and strengthen its parliamentary system.

A delegation of the Committee on Administration and Human Resources of the Ghanaian Parliamentary Service Board which consisted of top government officials, on Wednesday, visited the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, to brainstorm on the matter.

The Head of Administration and Human Resources, Ghana Parliamentary Service Board, Hon A. Johnson, said "Our visit is about exchanging ideas and best practices between the two sister countries. We want to interact with the human resources here so that we can strengthen our system back home."

Responding, a former Minister of National Planning and NILDS' Director General, Prof Abubakar Suleiman, said the institute was willing to collaborate with the Ghanaian parliamentary bodies in the area of capacity building and democratic consolidation.

