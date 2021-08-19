Ethiopia: Dpm & FM Demeke Meets U.S. Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

17 August 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa (ENA) — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, held talks on Tuesday with U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

During their discussion, the Deputy Prime Minister said the relationship between the two countries is historic, longstanding, and founded on shared interests and vision.

Demeke spoke in detail about the genesis of the terrorist TPLF attack on the Northern Command of the ENDF, including all the destructive acts of the group leading to the present day.

The invading force is currently carrying out open invasions, looting and killings in the Afar and Amhara regions, said Demeke highlighting the overwhelming humanitarian, economic, and social crimes the group has been committing in the stated regions.

While committing all these crimes and treason, the Deputy Prime Minister said, the U.S. Government chose silence which was uncharacteristic of the fraternal relationship between the two nations.

Demeke further expressed Ethiopia's standing expectations that the U.S. would properly condemn the destructive acts of the invading forces in a way that fits the relationship between the two countries.

The international community should underline that the group has been disturbing the region since its inception, the Deputy Prime Minister added.

The special envoy, on his part, said the U.S. Government perfectly understands the views of the people of Ethiopia on the TPLF.

He said maintaining, affirming, and sustaining Ethiopia's sovereignty, peace and unity are the fundamentals of U.S. Policy on Ethiopia.

Feltman underscored that the relationship between the two countries has regional significance and will continue to be based on these same anchors.

The special envoy is expected to hold talks with various government officials during his stay in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X