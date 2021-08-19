East Africa: "Sudan Can't Be Credible Party to Facilitate Negotiation" - Expert

Addis Ababa — Sudan's repeated call to broker the Ethiopian government with the TPLF rebel group could not be taken seriously as the former should first withdraw its troops from Ethiopian territories before playing any negotiation role, an expert in the field said.

Speaking to local media, International Security Expert and Lawyer, Bilen Mamo stated that Sudan lacks the trust due to its army's incursion into Ethiopian territory and the issue should be thoroughly addressed before the latter facilitating the deliberations.

"The Sudanese government has not been able to stabilize the country and it is still ravaged in civil war. In my view, Sudan lacks impartiality, commitment to constructive engagement and capacity to direct the mediation process in the right path."

She further highlighted that Sudan's military invaded Ethiopia and illegally controlled the latter's territory, taking the law enforcement operation in Tigray as a good opportunity. Also, Sudan has begun the construction of war villages within Ethiopia's territory and pursued a destructive campaign against the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

"Sudan has formed a strong military alliance with Egypt and their military training is largely aimed to pressure Ethiopia. It is also evident that the country has been TPLF's ally since its establishment and how on earth the terrorist faction's staunch friend turns into a credible negotiator?"

By the same token, Sudan sheltered and trained more than 30,000 members of the TPLF-affiliated criminal youth group, Samri, who committed killings of over 1,500 ethnic Amharas in Mai Kadra, Bilen noted.