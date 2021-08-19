Ethiopia: U.S. Urged to Learn From Afghanistan, Stop Intervention

Addis Ababa — The United States should learn from its mistakes in Afghanistan and refrain from meddling in internal affairs of sovereign countries, said political activists and lawyers.

U.S.'s disastrous Foreign Policy is neither credible nor welcome in Ethiopia and U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman should go back home and deal with this cataclysmic outcome, said activist Fisseha Yacob.

Fisseha noted that the disastrous outcome of U.S. intervention in Afghanistan is the last straw and its Foreign Policy towards Ethiopia is no longer credible. The country failed to condemn the terrorist TPLF invasion of Amhara and Afar as well as the massacre it perpetrated against civilians in the two states.

To Blen Mamo, a lawyer and political and security analyst, unless the U.S., UK and EU to reverse their counterproductive foreign policy approach against Ethiopia, situations would end up being counterproductive to themselves.

Another expert and Law Lecturer at Jigjiga University Muktar Osman aka Muktarovich Ousmanova tweeted that the U.S. should learn from its bad reputations in Afghanistan and elsewhere. "Let Ethiopia clean its mess as it deems right. As the chaos is uncovering in Afghanistan, Ethiopians are concerned that the continued talks of intervention by U.S. officials might lead their country to be turned into another Libya or Afghanistan."

"The U.S. intervention has left many nations in the world into failed states. The very presence of America in any nation is a strategic liability, not an asset. Jeffrey Feltman, we Ethiopians can solve our problems" Muktar remarked.