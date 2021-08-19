Zimbabwe: Minister Confirms Suspect Arrested Over Death of 14-Year Pregnant Minor

19 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Police have arrested the suspect involved in the death of a 14 -year-old child Memory Machaya who died while giving birth at a Marange Apostolic Church shrine last month in Manicaland province.

Women's Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni confirmed the arrest.

Evans Hombarume who allegedly impregnated the minor was arrested Wednesday by the police in Mutare and is expected to appear in court today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Nyoni told Parliament Wednesday her ministry was working on protecting the girl child from abuse.

She was responding to MDC Alliance Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese on what measures the government was taking to curb child marriages.

"We have seen an increase in the upsurge and an increase in the incidents of child marriages. My question is in view of the fact that we do not have a specific law in place as yet to criminalise and penalise the transgressors. Can the Hon. Minister enlighten us as to what policy measures and action plans the Government has put in place to arrest this trend?" Gonese asked.

In response Nyoni said; "I am very happy to announce that the police have now arrested some of the culprits including the family that has already given another child for marriage," said Nyoni.

The late Memory Machaya's family is reported to have given Hombarume another daughter as compensation for her death.

