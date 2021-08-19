Nigeria: Poultry Farmers Groan As Bird Flu Worsens in Delta

19 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ochuko Akuopha

The management of Oghenejename Farms Limited, Ekrerhavwen-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, has decried the outbreak of bird flu, lamenting that the flu has wrecked havoc in the farm.

Director of Production in the Farm, Mr. Andrew Unutame, lamented that most of the farms in the state have been affected by the influenza which they had been trying to curtail in the last three months.

Unutame said over 11, 000 birds, including laying birds and the ones at the point of lay, have been killed in the farm in the last three days.

He said: "The bird flu is an airborne disease that kills birds on hourly basis. The first day we noticed, two birds died. Within the next one hour, five birds died, then 10 and the mortality rate began to increase at a geometric progression.

"Presently, we are helpless because all measures to put the disease has so far failed. We have lost millons of naira to the outbreak of this disease and we don't know how to come out of it presently.

"We are calling on the Federal Government, State government and relevant agencies of give to come to our aid by providing for us all that is necessary to tackle this problem, including financial assistance."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X