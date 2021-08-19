Nigeria: Essence Remix - Wizkid Is Africa's Heritage, Biggest Music Export - Shizem

Ace Nigerian American-based Singer, Denzel Oluwafemi Adeniyi popularly known as Shizem have joined other fans around the globe in celebrating Wizkid for the success of his remix song "Essence" featuring Tems and A-list Grammy-award winning artist, Justin Bieber.

Essence is a part of WizKid's upcoming deluxe version of Made in Lagos, set to drop on Aug. 27. Bieber himself took to Instagram to officially thank WizKid for letting him jump on the remix, writing in a caption, "Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer. Essence remix out now."

"Wizkid is Africa's heritage and biggest music export", says Shizem.

"His craft has no doubt paved way for him on the global stage and I have never been more proud to be of the same tribe, and from same country.

He creates space and also gives inspiration for young African talents like us"

Shizem, while revealing some of the projects he has working on, stated that his next single will feature one of Nigeria's biggest Afrobeat star, though he would rather not reveal his name till the song is out.

"I am often inspired working with artists from Nigeria and Africa. The goal has always been to join forces pushing afrobeat around the world.

"My next song is titled 'call' which features one of the finest singers from Nigeria. At the moment, we are working on editing it and should be out before the end of August".

A team member at Prime Music Partners, one of the major distributors of the song, added that he hopes the new song, when released, make as much impression as possible and can't wait for the fans to see it.