Tanzania: Msamvu Bus Terminal Imposes Sh50,000 Fine for Not Wearing Masks

Morogoro — The management of the Msamvu Terminal in Morogoro region has started charging a fine of Sh50,000 for anyone found entering or leaving the station without a face mask.

The purpose of imposing the fine is to comply with the Ministry of Health's guidelines meant to curb the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The bus terminal's manager Gilbert Changalima said this while speaking to The Citizen at his office when asked how they are focusing on the Ministry of Health officials to protect themselves from Covid-19 given the fact that it is a very crowded place.

Changalima said the exercise is being carried out in collaboration with the Police Force and health ministry officials who inspect passengers and service providers at the center to ensure they follow the rules and regulations.

He said the authorities have installed a 500-liter tank of water containing disinfectants at each entrance to the bus station.

" Msamvu terminal has eight gates for both entry and exit and we have made sure we have one barrel but apart from those gates, we have instructed each ticket office to put buckets of water and hand sanitizers," he said.