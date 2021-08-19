Nigeria: "33" Export Lager Charges Super Eagles After Exciting Afcon 2021 Draw

19 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Super Eagles of Nigeria have been charged to excel when the Africa Cup of Nations tournament starts next January in Cameroon.

The brand, "33" Export Lager beer which is the Official Beer of the Super Eagles has thrown its weight behind Nigeria in the quest to win their fourth African title.

While reacting to the draw ceremony held in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Tuesday night which pit Nigeria against seven-time winners, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Group D, Senior Brand Manager of NB Plc, Aishat Anaekwe, remarked that the team should strive hard and never underrate any of the teams and make Nigerians proud.

She noted that "going by the performance of Super Eagles in recent time, there was no doubt that the team have all it takes to qualify from the group phase into the knockout stage of the competition," she remarked.

"33" Export Lager Beer, is a partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the official lager of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria won bronze at the last edition of the tournament in Egypt in 2019 after a lone goal win over Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the third-placed match in Cairo.

