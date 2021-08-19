Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 5 Million Registered On Evax.tn Platform Until August 17, Says Ministry

18 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments reached 5,245,686 untill August 17, including 1,872,221 who are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The fully vaccinated population is as follows: 1,309, 419 received two doses, while 289,895 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and 272,907 contracted the virus and thus needed only one shot.

Consequently, a total of 4,737,282 vaccine doses administered so far is shared out as follows: 3,427,863 first shots and 1,309,419 boosters.

Figures also show 45,551 people out of 87,861 called to vaccinate on August 17 attended their appointments.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X