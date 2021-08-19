Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 5 Million Registered On Evax.tn Platform Until August 17, Says Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments reached 5,245,686 untill August 17, including 1,872,221 who are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The fully vaccinated population is as follows: 1,309, 419 received two doses, while 289,895 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and 272,907 contracted the virus and thus needed only one shot.

Consequently, a total of 4,737,282 vaccine doses administered so far is shared out as follows: 3,427,863 first shots and 1,309,419 boosters.

Figures also show 45,551 people out of 87,861 called to vaccinate on August 17 attended their appointments.