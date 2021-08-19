Africa: AU Security Council Presidency - Stakes, Perspectives for Cameroon

Advancing an agenda of peace and security across the continent is a principal task as Cameroon heads the conflict regulation institution.

Cameroon currently holds the presidency of the Security Council of the African Union, an organ responsible for conflict prevention and management. Cameroon will thus throughout her tenure at the head of the institution, ensure the preservation of peace and security by tackling terrorism, conflict resolution, border disputes and immigration. Other aspects to be handled by the institution under the leadership of Cameroon include; defending Africa's interest and position vis-à-vis international partners, advancing the agenda and aspirations of the continent on peace and security, elections in Africa, continuous consultations with the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights, working with economic communities and regional mechanisms for a more stable continent. Insecurity affects citizens and their properties at the political, social, economic, health, food and environmental levels, reasons the Security Council has to work amidst the challenging global health and economic context to ensure peace and security.

Tackling Terrorism

Terrorism remains a disturbing aspect across the world, Africa inclusive. The security situation in the Sahel continues to deteriorate with armed groups operating in the Sahel expanding their presence southward, increasingly threatening coastal Western African States. According to a recent Security Council Report, an attack by assailants on the night of June 4-5, 2021 in the town of Solhan in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso left over a hundred persons dead. Niger and Côte d'Ivoire have faced similar challenges. Recent months have witnessed social unrest in some countries such as in Chad following the death of President Idriss Déby Itno, rebels invading and fighting from Libya and in Mali. Several happenings in Mali led to the AU and ECOWAS suspending it from their organisations. Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria and insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, the situation in the Central African Republic, amongst others are some issues the Security Council will have to find lasting solutions to. Trade and investment, free movement of goods and service, and unperturbed human circulation leading to economic growth and development are some of the advantages to be gained should terrorism be effectively tackled on the continent.

Conflict Resolution

Differences in ideological perspectives are obvious with the human race, a conventionally accepted manner of resolution remains the best. Dialogue as always preached and championed by the Security Council of the African Union is the most apt method of conflict prevention and resolution. South Sudan's peace deal seems to be still hanging on the balance as fighting between ethnic groups leave several people dead, forcing the deployment of peacekeepers. Flare-up conflicts in or around the Lake Chad Basin, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali are clashes the continental conflict regulation body will examine and chart a way forward. The ongoing crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon is equally another socio-political situation expected to be looked at by the Council.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Conflict Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Perspectives

The Council according to its principal objective seeks the promotion of peace and security. Regional cooperation especially between the Maghreb and West Africa need to be improved as well as other aspects on border closure and immigration. With the month of September declared as "Amnesty Month" by the African Union during its 29th Summit in July 2019, the objective is to contribute in reducing the circulation of small and light weapons on the continent through sensitisation and partnership with stakeholders. It is an occasion to remind African leaders on their engagement in favour of accelerating initiatives geared at consolidating peace and relative stability. Combating illicit arms circulation which will subsequently reduce terrorism and violent extremism on the continent, hence ensuring a socially-fit environment is the utmost task of the Council.