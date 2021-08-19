Africa: The Draw Ceremony of AFCON - Cameroon's Cultural Diversity On Display

Through dance and musical performances, the world had the chance to have an apercu of the cultural prowess of the host nation.

The draw ceremony of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which took place yesterday at the Yaounde Conference Centre will forever be remembered as one which indeed celebrated Africa due to its well programmed cultural performances. It was chiefly a successive showcase of Cameroon's cultural diversity brought to stage by dance and musical performances.

Cameroonian music star, Salatiel had the opportunity to begin the show with a mouthwatering display of his song "ça se passe ici". Worthy of such a football ceremony, this song seemed to have awakened the numerous guests who may had been mild in mood due to the pressure of the outcome of the draw. And yes, Salatiel succeeded to produce that strong opening performance that gave the green light for the show to effectively begin. His dance steps alongside those of his dancers got the few who answered present to node their heads, perhaps expressing signs of satisfaction. Next as concerns the cultural aspect of this ceremony was a spectacular demonstration of the cultural diversity of the host nation, Cameroon. In very few minutes, the dancers made the guests to travel through the four cultural zones of the country. The country's unity and indivisible nature was equally portrayed as the dancers of the different cultural zones came together at the end of the performance.

The anthem of the competition, "Fou de foot" was equally performed at the end of the ceremony. The mascot, "Mola," was equally very active at the forefront effectively being the ambassador of the competition. There is no doubt that the different cultural presentations at this grandiose ceremony succeeded to celebrate Africa's cultural potentials.