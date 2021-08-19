Central Africa: Possible Files Demanding Keen Attention

Security, health, economic and socio-political upheavals are some of the issues the CEMAC Heads of State meeting in extraordinary summit today are expected to grapple with.

Five years are about to completely go down the drain since the Heads of State of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) met in an extraordinary summit in Yaounde. That was exactly on 23 December 2016. Major resolutions (21) were taken at that summit. President Paul Biya who convened the summit in his capacity as Chairman of the CEMAC Heads of State Conference, appealed for a quick response to resolve a looming economic crisis, caused by a drop in oil prices, rise in insecurity, and political instability in the CAR.

Today's extraordinary summit is essentially an evaluation confab in the face of complications ushered in by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEMAC's objectives, it should be recalled, include the promotion of trade, the institution of a genuine common market, and greater solidarity among peoples and towards under-privileged countries and regions. All actions and reforms are therefore expected to be tailored towards achieving these goals.

Economy and Finance

The Heads of State are expected to renew their commitment to the Economic and Financial Reform programme within CEMAC as well as the entry of CEMAC countries into the second-generation programmes with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is feared the COVID-19 pandemic may have a long-lasting impact on CEMAC's growth potential, which is already curtailed by structural, governance, and transparency issues. Even though the policy response from national and regional authorities in 2020 helped mitigate the economic fallout, CEMAC, however, experienced a severe recession in 2020 with fiscal and external deficits increasing, and public debt rising with some countries having debt sustainability issues.

The sub-region is facing an increasing dilemma between internal and external stability, as external reserves fell sharply between mid-2020 and March 2021. A moderate recovery in economic growth according to IMF assessment is expected from this year. However, other significant risks continue to hang over the economy of the sub-region. These include delayed implementation of the ongoing or possible new Fund-supported programmes, uncertainties in filling large external financing needs, oil prices, and a possible deterioration in the security situation.

The Yaounde summit may equally decide on the partial allocation of resources from the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to the IMF with a view to reducing domestic arrears and strengthening the capital of the banking system, support the call of the Paris conference of 18 May 2021 on the revival of African economies for a global allocation of 100 billion dollars in SDRs for Africa, express CEMAC solidarity with the Abidjan declaration on the 2020 replenishment of the IDA and solicit intensive support from the international community for the recovery and reconstruction of CEMAC economies.

Structural Reforms

Three main challenges must be tackled. These include diversification of the economy, improvement of the business climate and the fight against corruption. Progress has been made in implementing structural reforms as member States intensified efforts to restore fiscal and monetary indicators that were badly damaged by the crisis. Some countries continue to depend heavily on oil resources. The ongoing project to implement the timber sector industrialisation strategy in the Congo Basin is one major effort towards the diversification of revenue sources. It is a project that might require serious external financing.

In the same vein, there is need to improve on the business climate. The perception of the business environment in the sub-region remains mixed and the poor performance of CEMAC member countries in the World Bank's Doing Business rankings may be attributable to poor security and delays in implementing some reforms, especially judicial sector reforms.

Health/COVID Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic remains the most challenging issue. There is an urgent call for mobilisation in favour of vaccination in order to achieve the level of collective immunity. In this light, there is need to advocate for the financing of access to the vaccine and strengthening the social protection of vulnerable people.

Sub-regional Integration

CEMAC is so far considered as one of the least integrated sub-regions in the African continent. The free movement of persons and goods is still hampered by residual constraints. The freedom of establishment is not operational, and the Regional Economic Programme lacks financing. Hopes remain rekindled following the recent identification of 12 integrating projects whose financing was the subject of a donor round table held on 17 November 2020 in Paris. At the end of the meeting, development partners promised to mobilise 3.8 billion Euros for their implementation. Some of the projects include the construction of a bridge over the Ntem River between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, construction of the Lolabe-Campo Expressway between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, construction of the Ndende-Doussala road between Gabon and Congo, construction of the Kogo-Akurenam road between Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, construction of the Brazzaville-Ouesso-Bangui-N'djamena corridor and the Interconnection of electricity network between Cameroon and Chad. In addition to this, stringent measures are required to ease intra-regional trade which today represents less than 3% of total trade in the sub-region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Business Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Security

The CEMAC Sub-regional is seriously threatened by growing insecurity, a factor that is significantly drawing back the lofty process of integration. The sub-region is awash with wars, terrorist threats and political squabbles. This are surely some of the issues that must feature prominently on the table of the six Heads of State. Simply put, it will be a question of reaffirming the commitment of the CEMAC Heads of State to peace and security. In other words, it is of critical importance to incorporate the human security component in any discussion that seeks to boost regional integration and how this can ensure peace and stability in the Central African sub-region.