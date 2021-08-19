Egyptian Consortium Installs First Parts of Turbine of Julius Nyerere Hydropower ‎plant

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar said the Egyptian consortium of the Arab Contractors Company and Sewedy Electric started installing the first parts of the first turbine of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower plant and dam in Tanzania.

Nine turbines will be installed to this hydropower plant with each turbine capacity reaching 235 megwatt, he said.

He added that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is deeply interested in this project which is vital for enhancing cooperation with African countries.

Chairman of Arab Contractors Company Sayyed Farouq said the progress in the project is going on well and workers are aware of the importance of the project for the Tanzanian people.

Chairman of Sewedy Electric Ahmed Sewedy said the parts installed were made by Egyptian engineers.