Egyptian Consortium Installs First Parts of Turbine of Julius Nyerere Hydropower ‎plant

18 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar said the Egyptian consortium of the Arab Contractors Company and Sewedy Electric started installing the first parts of the first turbine of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower plant and dam in Tanzania.

Nine turbines will be installed to this hydropower plant with each turbine capacity reaching 235 megwatt, he said.

He added that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is deeply interested in this project which is vital for enhancing cooperation with African countries.

Chairman of Arab Contractors Company Sayyed Farouq said the progress in the project is going on well and workers are aware of the importance of the project for the Tanzanian people.

Chairman of Sewedy Electric Ahmed Sewedy said the parts installed were made by Egyptian engineers.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X