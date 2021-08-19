Egypt: ‎ Egyptair to Operate 84 Flights to Transport 9,048 Passengers Thursday

18 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

EgyptAir will operate on Thursday 84 flights to transport 9,048 passengers to different destinations around the world.

The destinations will include Toronto, Khartoum, Dubai, N'Djamena, Casablanca, Lagos, Accra, Tunisia, Doha, Madrid, Athens, London, New York, Paris, Abuja, Rome, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Brussels, Moscow, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, Munich, Barcelona, Milan, Baghdad, Bahrain, Larnaca, Amman, Beirut, Sharjah, Entebbe, Nairobi, Asmara, Johannesburg, Addis Ababa, Sharm el Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor, Aswan, Borg el Arab and Marsa Alam.

