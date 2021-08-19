Africa: Human Resources and Services Director

Ready to score?

You believe you have the educational background and professional experience to contribute to restore CAF's reputation and elevate the organization to the highest international standards. CAF is looking to recruit a Human Resources and ServicesDirector.

Responsibilities:

Implement Human Resources strategies aimed at diversifying and professionalizing CAF and elevate the organization to the highest international standards.

Develop human resources operations strategies by anticipating requirements and trends.

Set Human Resources objectives and procedures in line with organizational objectives.

Collaborate with management and staff to identify and deliver the required HR and administrative support.

Develop and maintain the organization's internal policies, rules, and procedures manuals.

Ensure the organization's compliance with applicable health, building, and safety rules.

Collaborate with other CAF departments to prepare and implement an annual administrative budget.

Oversee the execution of contractual charges of outsourced service providers.

Requirements (profile):

Master's degree in business administration, management, or related fields.

15+ years' experience in different HR and administrative functions at various levels, of which minimum 5 years as director of Human Resources in an international organisation/corporation.

Fluency in English (written and spoken); fluency in another official CAF language (French or Arabic) is an asset.

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office as well as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

In-depth knowledge of developing Human Resources & Services functions.

Strong level of proactivity with a strong sense of accountability and integrity.

We offer:

An interesting and varied job in an exciting and innovative international organization.

· Attractive employment conditions.

· The opportunity to be part of a highly committed international team.

· Quality social security coverage.

· An excellent pension schemes.

The position will be based at CAF headquarters in Cairo (Egypt). Only direct applications meeting the required criteria will be considered, regardless of gender, age, and nationality.

If you have the necessary qualifications and wish to work for a leading international sports organization, please submit your application in English or French to careers@cafonline.com (cover letter, CV, diplomas, and references).