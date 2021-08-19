Gambia: Thirty-Five Covid-19 Patients Are Currently On Oxygen Therapy

Health Authorities have on Wednesday 18th August 2021 indicated that thirty-five (35) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The Gambia on the same day registered six new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to two hundred and seventy-seven (277).

The decedents' age range from 40- 96. Five (5) had severe COVID-19 pneumonia and were admitted in the COVID 19 treatment centres and one (1) had diabetes mellitus as a comorbidity.

The Gambia also registered a total of one hundred and twenty-three (123) new cases. Of the total new cases, forty-eight (48) were males and seventy-five (75) were females, with a median age of 36 years.

For reason of testing, 48 (39%) tested for travelling, 20 (16%) for suspicion of COVID- 19, 2 (2%) came into contact with a confirmed case and 10 (8%) wanted to know their COVID 19 status and 41 (33%) unknown reason.

This is the 356th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Sixteen (16) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 293 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. No new contacts were traced and monitored.