Eritrea: Orotta Referral Hospital Receives Dental Equipment

Asmara, 18 August 2021 - Orotta Referral Hospital has received dental equipment support worth 48 thousand Euros from the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans branch in Frankfurt, Germany.

On receiving the dental equipment support, the head of the Dental Department at Orotta Referral Hospital, Dr. Berhane Debretsion stating that the material support will have a significant contribution in providing effective and efficient dental service commended the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans branch in Frankfurt for the initiative they took.

Representing the branch association, Mr. Angosom Misgina on his part indicated that the material contribution is part of the support they have been extending in cooperation with the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

It is to be recalled that the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans branch in Frankfurt, Germany, contributed material support worth about 120 thousand Euros to the Eritrean National Association of War Disabled Veterans on 10 August.