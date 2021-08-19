Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

analysis

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,546 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,611.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 August 2021