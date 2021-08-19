South Africa: Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo Encounters Vaccine Hesitancy At Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Hundreds of taxi industry employees were targeted by the vaccine pop-up facility during its first day at the Bara taxi rank.

The Gauteng MEC for Roads, Transport and Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, took a departure from his schedule to try to persuade a senior taxi marshal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bara taxi rank. However, the marshal told Mamabolo to call his mother back home and seek permission for his vaccination.

"You do not walk into a kraal and administer injections on the entire herd; you inoculate only the sick cow. I'm not sick and will not take any Covid-19 vaccine," Dumisa Mbatha from kwaNobamba in KZN told Mamabolo at the Bara taxi rank on Wednesday afternoon.

Mbatha's refusal to take the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on offer at the taxi rank forced Mamabolo to heed Mbatha's request to first seek permission from his parents.

Mbatha is one of hundreds of taxi industry employees who were targeted by the vaccine pop-up facility during its first day at the Bara taxi rank.

"I grew up in rural KZN, and according to our custom only sick people require medical attention. Like I said, only a sick cow will require...

