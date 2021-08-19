Nigeria: Medical Doctor's Son 'Kidnapped' in Ogun

Adedamola Alayaki, 25, was abducted on Wednesday by the kidnappers who later got in touch with the family and requested N20 million.

Gunmen have kidnapped the son of a former National Secretary of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Adewunmi Alayaki, on his father's farm in Isaga-Orile community of Abeokuta North Local Government of Ogun State.

Adedamola Alayaki, 25, was taken away on Wednesday by the kidnappers who later got in touch with the family and requested N20 million.

The father of the victim, a proprietor of a privately owned hospital in Abeokuta, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report, but a family source said the case has been reported to the Lafenwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Abeokuta.

"It is true Adedamola Alayaki, the son of Dr Alayaki was kidnapped between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday while in his father's farm located in Isaga-Orile of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State," the source said.

"As I am talking to you now, the kidnappers have gotten in touch with the family demanding N20 million ransom to set the boy free."

Phone calls to the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were unanswered.