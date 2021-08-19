Nigeria: Medical Doctor's Son 'Kidnapped' in Ogun

19 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

Adedamola Alayaki, 25, was abducted on Wednesday by the kidnappers who later got in touch with the family and requested N20 million.

Gunmen have kidnapped the son of a former National Secretary of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Adewunmi Alayaki, on his father's farm in Isaga-Orile community of Abeokuta North Local Government of Ogun State.

Adedamola Alayaki, 25, was taken away on Wednesday by the kidnappers who later got in touch with the family and requested N20 million.

The father of the victim, a proprietor of a privately owned hospital in Abeokuta, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report, but a family source said the case has been reported to the Lafenwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Abeokuta.

"It is true Adedamola Alayaki, the son of Dr Alayaki was kidnapped between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday while in his father's farm located in Isaga-Orile of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State," the source said.

"As I am talking to you now, the kidnappers have gotten in touch with the family demanding N20 million ransom to set the boy free."

Phone calls to the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were unanswered.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X