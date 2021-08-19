Tunisia: Sousse Port Trade Activities Up 13 Percent - OMMP

18 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Sousse port's trade activities saw a 13% rise in the overall cargo traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to 2020, data published Wednesday by the Office of the Merchant Navy and Ports (French: OMMP) showed.

Exports edged up 21% due to the 19% rise in sand exports (over 43 thousand tonnes), salt (+173% , 33 thousand tonnes) and gravel (+81%).

However, commodity exports through the port posted a 44% drop (-33 thousand tonnes).

Imports also saw a 7% rise, mainly caused by the 68% increase in grain exports (over 46 thousand tonnes), vegetable oil (+62%, over 10 thousand tonnes) and containers (+5%, over 8 thousand tonnes).

On the other hand, iron imports dropped by about 11% (-20 thousand tonnes).

Merchant vessels traffic posted a 12% growth in H1 of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

As for cargo traffic, imports edged up 14% in H1 of 2021 and exports dropped by 9% due to the two-week suspension in receiving containers in April 2021 as a result of port congestion.

