Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died of the coronavirus in Kef governorate on Tuesday, while another 89 contracted the virus, among 176 tested.

This takes the overall number of infections in the region to 17,274 people, including 16,405 recoveries and 610 fatalities, the Local Health Directorate announced Wednesday.

There are currently 85 patients admitted to hospitals in the region, including 13 placed in intensive care, according to the same source.