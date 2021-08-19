Tunisia: Weekly Markets to Reopen and Friday Prayer in Mosques to Resume in Greater Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Weekly markets in Greater Tunis will reopen starting August 19 and Friday prayer in mosques will resume on August 20, while respecting specific health protocol for both, it was decided by the governors of Ben Arous, Manouba, Ariana and Tunis Wednesday.

The four Governors endorsed the decisions of the President of the Republic including shortening curfew hours from midnight to 5 am starting August 19.

The following measures were also announced by the Presidency of the Republic:

- Family, private and public events in enclosed spaces are banned.

- Fully vaccinated people are allowed to attend family, public and private gatherings in open spaces while abiding by health guidelines.

- Cafes and restaurants, all categories included, will have to remove chairs and stop serving customers on site as of 10 pm.

- Passengers arriving by air, sea or land must present at check-in a negative PCR test not exceeding three days. They are also required to self-isolate 10 days. Fully vaccinated people will be exempted from these measures by presenting vaccination certificates.

- Competent authorities are urged to strengthen the enforcement and control of the health protocol as well as individual and collective preventive measures in all sectors, public and private spaces, hypermarkets and public transportation.

- Civil and military health authorities are urged to intensify and speed up vaccination campaigns and testing.