Tunisia: Zaghouan Wildfires - Two Forest Rangers Taken Into Custody

18 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine people, including two forest rangers, were arrested on suspicion of setting fire to the forest of Jebel Om Labouab in El Fahs, Zaghouan governorate.

Seven suspects were released after being investigated, while the two forest rangers working in this area were taken into custody as the investigation into the causes of the fire continues, a source from the National Guard in Zaghouan told TAP on Wednesday.

About 550 hectares of forest areas were destroyed by the blaze that erupted the previous week in El fahs, according to the first estimates of local authorities.

Efforts continue to extinguish the fire, said the local director of civil protection.

