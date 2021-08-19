Tunisia: Military Covid-19 Vaccination Jab Kicks Off in Bizerte

Tunis/Tunisia — The military COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bizerte kicked off on Wednesday, in coordination with the Local Health Directorate.

The campaign, which runs until August 21, aims to vaccinate the largest number of people in the delegations of Sejnène, Joumine, North Bizerte and South Bizerte, coordinator of the campaign in Bizerte Colonel Abdelmajid Sakhri told TAP.

Efforts will be focused on vaccinating citizens in remote and isolated villages on August 18 and 19, he added, stressing that a visit to a local beach is planned to encourage people to receive COVID-19 vaccines.