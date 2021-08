Tunis/Tunisia — Gabes governorate saw 286 more infections with the coronavirus, after returning the results of 712 tests, coordinator of the monitoring committee at the Local Health Directorate Houcine Jabrane told TAP on Wednesday.

The case tally in the region reached 19,435, including 18,425 recoveries, while the incidence rate has declined to 252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The region's hospitals currently host 82 patients, including 11 in intensive care, according to the same source.