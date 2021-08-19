Tunisia: Volatile Economic Growth in Q2 - INS

Tunis/Tunisia — Economic growth in Tunisia (approached by the Gross Domestic Product) is currently volatile, the National Institute of Statistics (French: INS) said. The national economy shrank 0.2% in Q2 of 2021 based on seasonally adjusted GDP data.

The INS said, as it focuses on the underperformance of the Tunisian economy in Q2 of 2021, the quarterly GDP growth is the result of the steep decline in the value added of activities of hotel trade, restaurant and catering services (-35.2%), transport services (-20.9%) and the building sector (-17.1%).

This decline was offset by a higher real value added in the sectors of mining (+ 33.6%) and petroleum refining (+ 29.4%) and further recovery in manufacturing industries.

The real GDP. grew on an annual basis by 16.2% in Q2 of 2021, largely reflecting the extent to which the national economy collapsed in the spring of 2020 amid the spread of the coronavirus and considering lockdown measures.

Industrial sectors, in particular, reported a substantial though still relative recovery of value added in Q2 of 2021.

The discrepancy between quarter-over-quarter percentage changes in real GDP (quarterly and year-on-year) shows no paradox, the INS said, but reflects dynamics of a major economic crisis.

Despite this positive growth in Q2 of 2021 at a year average rate, the level of economic activity remains lower than the pre-pandemic's.

Actually, real GDP posted a 8% decline compared to the one in Q4 of 2019, i.e. before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The country would return to its pre-pandemic level of activity very gradually. For now, assuming that GDP in Q3 and 4 remains constant and at a level equal to the one in Q2, the GDP would edge up by around 3% for the whole of 2021.

Economic growth remains highly dependent on the epidemiological situation in the country and other factors impacting the business climate, not to mention a tighter State prudence and anticipation policy so as to better manage the economic state of affairs amid a political crisis.